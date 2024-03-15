Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,977.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after buying an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

