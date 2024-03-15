Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 7.2%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.12. 4,561,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,957,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 401,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 130,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.