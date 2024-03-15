JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 997,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,642. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

