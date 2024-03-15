JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.