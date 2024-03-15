Joshua T. Brumm Sells 66,387 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 66,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,704,154.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 142,083 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Read Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.