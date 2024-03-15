Joshua T. Brumm Sells 66,387 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 66,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,704,154.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of DYN stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
