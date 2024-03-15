Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.01 and last traded at $110.35. Approximately 91,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 297,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSPI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

