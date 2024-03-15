Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSPI. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $114.87 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $115.14.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

