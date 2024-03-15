Jodie Leonard Buys 8,105 Shares of Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Stock

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard acquired 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.50 ($19,859.93).

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,599.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Regis Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Regis Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Regis Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.00%.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

