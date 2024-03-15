Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JANX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Shares of JANX stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 4.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.