Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 4.31.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

