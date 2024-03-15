James Scott Buys 400,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider James Scott acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($35,231.79).
Boom Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Boom Logistics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boom Logistics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.