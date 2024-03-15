James C. Leonard Sells 26,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

