James C. Leonard Sells 26,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.