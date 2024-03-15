Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

