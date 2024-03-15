Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 6.3%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 23,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 488,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

