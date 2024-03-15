Ivan Daniel Guerra Sells 6,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. 426,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,205. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

