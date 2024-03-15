Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 7.3%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 39,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 89,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Ispire Technology Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a market cap of $520.55 million and a P/E ratio of -50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
