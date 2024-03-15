Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 7.3%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 39,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 89,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $520.55 million and a P/E ratio of -50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 1,052.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 547.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

