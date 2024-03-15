iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $505,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.50. 571,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,700. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

