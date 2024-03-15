iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.