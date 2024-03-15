iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
