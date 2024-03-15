iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.42. 11,226,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,594,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

