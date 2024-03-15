iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.63

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.63 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 208,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.