iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 813,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 489,816 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.91.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $514.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2,688.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,904,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 766,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth $6,548,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 415,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

