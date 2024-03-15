iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.25. 941,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $50.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

