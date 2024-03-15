iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,901,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,538,377 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.41.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,137,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

