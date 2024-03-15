iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 86,820 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.03.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

