iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 86,820 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.03.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
