iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.

BATS XJH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

