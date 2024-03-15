iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,863. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $396.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

