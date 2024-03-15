iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

