iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,486,060 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

