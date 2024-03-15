iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 332,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 547.3% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 86,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $47.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

