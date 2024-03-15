iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,033. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

