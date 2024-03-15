Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

