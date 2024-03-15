Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 2,013,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,241,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.