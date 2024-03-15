Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $24.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.21 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

