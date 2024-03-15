Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVCB opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

