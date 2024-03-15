Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. 840,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

