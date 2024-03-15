Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

