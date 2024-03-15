Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 469,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 129,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $24.99.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.