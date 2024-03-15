Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 14th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
