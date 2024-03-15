Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 14th total of 648,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after buying an additional 1,052,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after acquiring an additional 708,042 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 132,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

