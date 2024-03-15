Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,361,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 259,987 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
