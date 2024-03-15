Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,361,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 259,987 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

