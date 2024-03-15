Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.50

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 372662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.22).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £315.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.05.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.