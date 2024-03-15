InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 375,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

