InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 696 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,817 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

