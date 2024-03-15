InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,372 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,532,797. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

