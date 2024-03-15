InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,183 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 21,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

