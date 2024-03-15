Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274.74 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00018919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.94 billion and $274.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00079520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,834,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,712,749 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

