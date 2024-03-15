Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,645. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.