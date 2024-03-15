Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 397,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

