Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 578 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jorge Valladares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,185.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

